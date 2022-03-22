TUC demands immediate suspension of all levies on fuel products

Business News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has written to the Minister of Finance, laying down some demands in the face of the rising cost of living in Ghana occasioned by hikes in fuel prices.



Penned by Secretary-General Dr. Yaw Baah on Monday, March 21, the letter to Ken Ofori-Atta and copied to his colleagues at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations as well as Energy said many workers, particularly those on fixed salaries, are being pushed below the poverty line by the recent developments.



“The situation must be addressed without further delay, otherwise many more Ghanaians will be pushed into destitution,” Dr Baah warned in the letter.



The letter noted how fuel prices have increased astronomically since January, obviously impacting cost of living.



“We propose that Government must immediately suspend all taxes and levies on petrol, diesel, LPG, and kerosene.



“This should bring down prices of these fuel products by an average of about 15 percent.



“The suspension should remain in force until the international price of crude oil stabilises and the decline of the Cedi has been halted.”



The TUC is hopeful the reduction in fuel prices will translate into price stabilisation of essential goods in the country.



“More importantly, suspending taxes and levies on these fuel products in these challenging times will demonstrate to Ghanaians that our government is sensitive to the plight of the people of Ghana.”



It also urged the government to review the method of fuel pricing while demanding a rejig of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to avoid importation of crude oil.