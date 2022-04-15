TTIPP doubles natural gas delivery capacity for WAGPCo

Business News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The pipeline extension Project from Takoradi to Tema, referred to as the Takoradi-Tema Interconnection Project has enhanced the natural gas delivery capacity for the West African Gas Pipeline Company, WAGPCo from 140 million cubic feet to 235 million cubic feet a day.



As the company celebrates 10 years of commercial operations in Ghana, Managing Director of WAGPCo, Mr. Gregory Germani said partnering with stakeholders in the Gas sector contributed to the successes chalked up.



The West African Gas Pipeline Company, WAGPCo was developed to support accelerated economic growth of the West African sub-region.



It currently provides vital infrastructure linking four cities, Lome, in Togo, Cotonou, Benin and Tema & Takoradi in Ghana. The Company supplies natural gas for power generation to complement other energy generation sources.



With a decade of commercial operations and a strong start in 2021, the Managing Director of WAPCo, Mr. Gregory Germani said the Company is in a better position to deliver natural gas to customers in the next decade.



"With tremendous support from the government of Ghana, GNPC, Ghana Gas with technical support from ENI Ghana. An extension of the WAGP was completed as part of the larger Takoradi-Tema Interconnect Project, TTIPP.”



Deputy Minister for Energy Dr. Amin Adam pledged the Ministry’s commitment to continue partnering countries in the sub-region to further consolidate WAGPCo’s success story as a module for international integration.



Dr. Amin Adam intimated that “We wish that WAPCo will leverage the experiences gained to further collaborate with other partners in the sector to make Ghana a hub for reliable, efficient and cleaner generation of power, not only for the development of Ghana alone but for the entire region of West Africa.”



The 10-year celebration was climaxed with the unveiling of a West African Map statue, signifying a successful regional integration of its operations.