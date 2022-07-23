TRIFA pays courtesy call on GIPC

Business News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Executive Director of Trade and Investment Forum Africa (TRIFA), Mr. Bola Akinsanya with his team paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Yofi Grant, the C. E. O of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre at his office.



The Trade and Investment Forum Africa (TRIFA), is a non-profit networking platform established to promote trade and investment opportunities amongst small, medium, and large-scale corporations in Africa.



The meeting elaborated on matters of investment opportunities in Ghana, also on how to create a safe and secure medium through which African entrepreneurs can harness their economic potential in Ghana leveraging on AfCFTA initiatives.



Mr. Grant expressed the organization’s determination under his leadership to attract more investors to Ghana through the newly introduced Diaspora Investment Desk (DID) initiatives and other policies.



He further spoke on the key focus of the centre which seeks to facilitate invests to Ghana and also importantly ensure Investment After Care Services.



Mr Akinsanya also shared the forum’s vision and mission during the courtesy call.





“TIFA was created out of the belief that people should have information that they can work with. We felt like if you have a business family in the form of a network or a platform where people can come together to discuss important things, it will be easier to engage the government on how to mitigate the challenges and difficulties in trans-border or across the border trading,” he said.



He emphasized that TrIFA main purposes is to promote actionable trade and investment with focus on Agri-business and also within other trade sectors.



The Executive Director of TrIFA informed the Center of TrIFA’s planned round table discussion which is slated to be held before year-end 2022.



He called for a partnership support from the Center and other important stakeholders in the trade sector