TRIFA forms alliance with GIPC

Business News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Executive director of Trade and Investment Forum Africa (TrIFA) Bola Akinsanya alongside his team paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPC) Yofi Grant on Thursday, July 21.



The meeting bordered on matters of investment opportunities in Ghana and on how to create a safe and secure medium for African entrepreneurs to harness their economic potential in Ghana by leveraging on the AfCFTA initiatives.



Grant expressed the organization's determination under his leadership to attract more investors to Ghana through the newly introduced Diaspora investment Desk (DID)initiatives and other policies.



After a long thoughtful discussion, TrIFA and GIPC agreed to join hands to hold a business round table with other relevant agencies.



The Trade and Investment Forum Africa (TRIFA), is a nonprofit networking platform established to promote trade and investment opportunities amongst small, medium, and large-scale corporations in Africa.



It was launched on Wednesday, February 24 in Ghana's capital, Accra.



The event was attended by key stakeholders, government representatives, industry practitioners, business consultants and corporate structure experts across countries in the subregion.



Akinsanya explained that TrIFA was created out of the need to find a solution to issues of inter-border trading and reducing the information gap amongst business practitioners on the continent.



According to him, having a recognizable and unified body that could resolve the myriad of issues affecting transborder trading and ensuring access to facilities to ensure business success was one of the reasons the forum was constituted.



“TIFA was created out of the belief that people should have information that they can work with. We felt like if you have a business family in the form of a network or a platform where people can come together to discuss important things, it will be easier to engage the government on how to mitigate the challenges and difficulties in trans-border or across the border trading.”



He stressed that while TrIFA won’t be going against any local policy in sovereign states, governments must be up in arms to reduce the bottlenecks affecting critical business areas as well as try to resolve the issues and crisis stifling the progress of business across borders.



He noted that marrying local policy and regional treaties will be an important way to help commerce and build capacity.