TOR to begin operations again in June 2022

Business News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The refinery has been dormant for some time now



TOR has been battling with financial challenges



TOR allegedly owes about GH¢27 million to ECG



Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is expected to resume full-scale operations from June next year, according to a Joy Business report



According to the portal, operations of the refinery have been halted for some time now due to alleged financial challenges.



However, TOR is making some significant efforts to start operations from the second quarter of next year.



This comes after the Electricity Company of Ghana restored power to the facility yesterday after it was cut briefly.



The Interim Management Committee described the development as miscommunication between the head office of the ECG and Task Force Team from Tema.



Taskforce from the ECG on December 7, 2021, cut electricity supply to TOR for its failure to pay its bills.



According to the power distributor, TOR’s current debt which is about ¢27 million, necessitated the action.



ECG said it has been working tirelessly to retrieve its debts and won’t take any excuses.



“We’ve pursued them [TOR] for some time to pay the bill, but unfortunately, all our things are not yielding, so we were compelled to cut the lines,” Shadrack, the leader of the task force, said.



According to him, ECG will only restore supply when the state refinery settles at least 30% of its debt.



