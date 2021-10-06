TOR rot: Partners have lost confidence in us - PRO cries

Business News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Dr. Antwi Boasiako, has revealed that the Refinery’s partners have lost confidence in them (company) following the latest rot.



Over 14 staff of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) have been interdicted for their involvement in product losses running into over $14million from the company.



The 14 who have been interdicted for their roles played in the losses are Daniel Osei Appiah, Director of Finance; Abraham Quayson, Head of Production; Julius Ogo at the RFCC; Christopher Boateng, Movement of Product Unit; Daniel Fugah, Production Unit; Kobina Takyi Koomson, Production Unit; Matthew Adu-Gyamfi, Production Unit; William Frimpong, Production Unit, Emmanuel Tetteh Doku, Movement of Production Unit; Edmond Kojo Baiden, Movement of Product Unit; George Kweku Gaisie, Finance Department; Joseph Akure, Finance Department; Abu Osman, Distribution; and Victor Dekayie, Import & Export (Shipping) were the officials reportedly Interdicted by the company.



A statement by the management of TOR said an Interim Management Committee (IMC) at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Ltd. as part of its ongoing mandate to conduct Technical and HR audits, and also access viable business partnerships for the Refinery.



According to the statement, the IMC concluded that consistent product and financial losses need to be eradicated completely if the Refinery is to meet its vast potential.



The statement added that a number of workers who hold various positions of responsibility and accountability with respect to the transfer of products have been queried and interdicted pending the outcome of investigations.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, PRO for Tema Oil Refinery, Dr. Antwi Boasiako noted that the investigations by the IMC revealed that the partners of TOR had lost confidence in the company due to the rot.



He noted that the IMC reiterated that the investigations will be carried out with due consideration to a fair process.



Dr. Antwi Boasiako says the IMC has given its assurance that individuals who are found not responsible nor accountable for the financial and product losses would be fully restored while those found responsible and accountable in the chain of command with respect to product losses during storage, movement, and transfer will be dealt with accordingly.