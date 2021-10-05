TOR interdicts workers over product disappearance, losses

Business News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Interim Management Committee of the Tema Oil Refinery has interdicted some staff of the refinery for their roles in the alleged product losses at TOR.



Other workers of the company have also been queried over their roles in product losses at the firm.



A statement signed by the Interim Management of the company and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com said investigations will be carried out with due consideration to a fair process.



"We implore everyone to be patient and not jump to any conclusions until investigations have been completed."



"Individuals who are found not responsible nor accountable for the financial and product losses would be fully restored while those found responsible and accountable in the chain of command with respect to product losses during storage, movement and transfer will be dealt with accordingly."



Below is a list of products losses at TOR



The disappearance of 105, 927 litres of Gas oil which belongs to a BDC client on 4th September 2021.



B. The wrongful loading of 252,000 litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) instead of regular Kerosene into BRV Trucks at the loading gantry between 21st and 25th September 2021.



C. The disappearance of 18 drums of electrical cables worth and GH¢10.4 million from the Technical Storehouse of TOR discovered in April 2021.



D. The disappearance of product (LPG) belonging to a client between 2012 and 2015, as a result of which TOR was indebted to the client to the tune of USD4.8 million, as confirmed by an Ernst and Young audit.



E. The reasons why Funds given by the Ministry of Finance for the payment of TOR’s Debt to a project consulting firm of TOR, did not get paid to them until a garnishee order was placed on the Company’s account in July 2021.



F. Issuance of unauthorized letter admitting debt liability to TOR with attendant computation of interest without the approval of IMC.



G. Loss of Naphtha to a BDC client.



