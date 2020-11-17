Press Releases of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Tecno Mobile

TECNO Mobile wins best 'Phone Brand of The Decade' at 2020 GITTA Awards

TECNO Mobile, one of the leading mobile phone brands proved its dominance in the technology space by winning the best “Phone Brand of the decade” at the 10th edition of the Just ended Ghana Information Technology & Telecom (GITTA) 2020 Awards.



Over the years, TECNO has been at the forefront of exemplifying its focus on product quality and driving major innovations. The brand has evolved over the years and is currently one of the top mobile phone brands in the technology space through the provision of client-centric products and design innovations.



Winning this prestigious award is very commendable because it affirms TECNO’s dedication to transforming state of art technologies into the local markets.



The event was not short of entertainment with an amazing performance by the Brand Ambassador of TECNO Mobile, Stonebwoy.



The Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) sets the performance benchmark in IT, recognizing and celebrating exceptional industries, people and technology innovations that stand out.





