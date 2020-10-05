Press Releases of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Tecno Mobile

TECNO Mobile launches pre - order phase of CAMON 16 series

Tecno Camon 16 -Preorder

TECNO Mobile, the leading brand of smartphones in Africa have launched the pre-order phase for the CAMON 16 series. This pre-order phase is geared towards the official debut of the CAMON 16 series on the market.



The TECNO CAMON 16 Premier, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones, is equipped with a 6.9" FHD Dual Dot-in Display for a more immersive viewing experience and a mega 128GB ROM + 8GB RAM to store all favorite apps and games. The newly upgraded battery fast charge of TECNO CAMON 16 is also a highlight.



The key point is its 33W safe fast charge ability – you can charge 70% of the phone’s battery in just 30 minutes.



The biggest highlight of the CAMON 16 Premier is that it contains an industry-best 64MP rear camera and 48MP front cameras, creating a super-powerful camera function that can bring users an unprecedented clear photography experience.



The CAMON 16 Pro can also boast of a 64+16 MP camera which captures crystal clear shots day or night time, a 4000 mAh battery strength, as well as an 18W safe fast charge ability. It is equipped with a 6”6 inch dot notch screen to give users a wider and brighter visual experience.



To make an order visit any accredited TECNO shop nationwide to pre-order and win 12 GIG Vodafone data, 100 days screen warranty, HI pods and over 500 cedis worth of gifts.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.