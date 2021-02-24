Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: TCL Ghana

TCL Falaa Friday is back for the year

TCL Falaa Friday: Prices of up to 50% discounts this Friday, 26th February 2021

TCL Falaa Friday is back this year. Shoppers should expect quality and durable TCL products at giveaway prices of up to 50% discounts this Friday, 26th February 2021 in all TCL Showrooms across the country and online at store.tclghana.com .



The TCL Falaa Friday promo has gradually become the “mother” of all consumer electronics promotions in Ghana since its inception in 2018; offering mouth-watering discounts on the award-winning TCL home appliances.



Customers will this Friday get the opportunity to own the flagship TCL C815 series, nicknamed “Chairman”, which features the QLED panel technology. The C815 series is optimized for movie and game lovers and comes equipped with various picture enhancement technologies like Dolby vision and HDR+.



TCL says this month’s Falaa Friday will be one of the biggest due to the many bundle deals on offer. Customers stand the chance of getting free wireless soundbars, smartphones, Gift vouchers, and mobile data.



Other products on sale this Friday are fridges and freezers, air conditioners with free installation, soundbars, smartphones, tablets, routers, and many more.



Nationwide delivery is also available for those who wish to order from the comfort of their homes and offices.



Consumers can visit store.tclghana.com for a complete list of offers from TCL this Friday and to place an order.



TCL branches in Accra include the Darkuman branch adjacent to the Tecno building, North Industrial Area branch, opposite Melcom Plus. Lapaz branch is located at Nii Boi junction. TCL is also located in Tema, Community 21 opposite Prudential House.



In Kumasi, TCL is located in Adum, opposite Odike Ventures. Takoradi branch is at the Market Circle adjacent to the post office. TCL Ho Branch is at the Main Lorry Station. TCL can be located at the Forsmuel Shopping Center, Sabonija junction in Tamale, and adjacent Melcom in Sunyani.



Customers can call TCL on 0202698398/ 0596913298 for more inquiries.