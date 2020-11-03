Press Releases of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: TCL Ghana

TCL Electronics Ghana wins electronic company of Ghana 2020

TCL Electronics Ghana Limited has once again been adjudged the “Electronic Company of the Year” at the Ghana Business Awards, held on Friday October 30, 2020 at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.



This award adds to the growing list of laurels won by the Global top 2 TV brand in Ghana. The Electronic Company of The Year award is the 5th award for TCL Electronics after picking up similar awards last year, barely 5 years into its establishment in Ghana.





Speaking after receiving the award, head of operations at TCL Electronics Ghana, Leslie Stanley Sey dedicated the award to the hardworking staff of TCL who have worked night and day to establish the brand.



He also stressed the need for businesses to prioritize customer service, adding that the main focus for TCL is to make high quality premium electronic home appliances available to every Ghanaian at very affordable prices.



TCL is currently the number 2 preferred television brand worldwide and was the first to introduce to the Ghanaian market android Ai televisions with voice control. The award winning brand has this year taken it a notch higher by once again being the first global brand to introduce hands free voice control TVs to the market.



TCL prides itself in creativity as an essential tool in driving its technology and products all over the world including Ghana. TCL has been in existence in Ghana for the past 5 years and has showrooms across the country and in all the capital towns as well as leading electronic retail outlets.

