TCL Electronics Ghana Limited wins Outstanding Electronic Brand of the year, 2021

Press Releases of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: TCL Ghana

TCL Electronics Ghana Limited has been adjudged the Outstanding Electronic Brand of the year in Ghana at the West Africa Business Excellence Awards held last Friday, 21st May 2021 at the Movenpick, Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



This year’s award happens to be the first time TCL has received this prestigious award and goes to prove that TCL is the brand choice of Ghanaians. TCL prides itself in creativity as an essential tool in driving its technology and products all over the world.



Speaking after receiving the award, the marketing manager of TCL Electronics Ghana Ltd., Mrs. Georgina Sewordor, dedicated the award to all their cherished customers for making it possible for TCL in Ghana to attain this height. We appreciate you a lot, and to the committed and hardworking staff of TCL, we say Ayekoo, she added.



We promise to work harder in the coming years to delight our customers.



