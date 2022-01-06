TAGG urges traders to take COVID jab as cases surge

Business News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of Traders Advocacy Group Ghana, David Amoateng, has cautioned traders and all players in the trading community against the rising cases of COVID-19 and its effects on businesses.



David Amoateng stated that the re-introduction of COVID-19 prevention measures could be detrimental for the trading community as it continues to deal with the devastating impact of the pandemic.



He, however, urged his members to ensure they take the jabs as soon as possible.



According to him, “If the government brings in any new strategy or plans that will close the markets, we will be well affected, and we will be badly hit. So, we will entreat all traders, especially our members, to take the COVID-19 vaccines and forget about what people are saying.”



“As I speak to you, I have taken the two jabs,” he added.



According to the Ghana Health Service, Ghana currently has over 12,000 active cases of COVID-19.



After the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, some restrictions, including a lockdown and the closure of markets and public spaces, were introduced as preventive measures.



This heavily impacted the finances of traders in Ghana.