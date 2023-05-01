T-bills oversubscribed by GH¢480 million, interest rates still high

Business News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Government secured GH¢2.07 billion from the sale of treasury bills in its latest auction held on April 28, 2023.



Despite increasing interest rates, the auction saw an over-subscription of GH¢483 million.



The subscription surpasses the target of GH¢1.58 billion that was set by the government.



This week, only the 91-day bill and the 182-day bills were subscribed at an interest rate of 19.95% and 22.71% respectively.



According to the auction results from the Central Bank, the government secured GH¢1.53 billion from the 91-day bill and GH¢537.02 million from the 182-day bill.



Treasury bills have become one of Ghana's only source of borrowing after it was shut out of the international capital market.



