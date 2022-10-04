T-bills exceed target in September 2022, rake in GH¢8.11 billion

Business News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government acquired GH¢8.11 billion out of GH¢8.20 billion bids through the sale of treasury bills as of the end of September 2022.



This indicated that the government had exceeded its T-bill issuance target of GH¢7.36 billion.



The 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day tenors cleared at 30.45% (+184 basis points, 31.57% (+163 basis points), and 31.55% (+202 basis points) according to myjoyonline.com.



The Treasury raised GH¢999.86 million in the T-bill auction exceeding the auction target of GH¢905.00 indicating a 10.48% increase.



91-day bills are selling at an interest of 30.45% and the 182-day bill is going for 31.57%.



The 364-day bill was however at 31.55%.



However, the government is expecting to raise GH¢1.176 billion across the 91-day and 182-day bills to aid the refinancing of matured T-bills worth GH¢1.092 billion.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ