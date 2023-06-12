T-bills: Government gets GH¢2.79 billion, interest rates hit 27.8%

Business News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week, the government secured GH¢2.79 billion from the sale of treasury bills in its latest auction on June 12, 2023.



The auction saw an oversubscription of GH¢168.53 million even though interest rates have been rising.



The target for this week’s auction was GH¢2.63 billion. Also, interest rates have increased to an average of between 21.26% to 27.82%.



According to the auction results from the Central Bank, the government secured GH¢1.50 billion from the 91-day bill, GH¢982.71 million from the 182-day bill, and GH¢308.36 million from the 364-day bill.



Interest rates, however, increased from 20.25% to 21.26% for the 91-day bill, 22.82% to 23.95% for the 182-day bill, and 27.36 to 27.82 for the 364-day bill.



