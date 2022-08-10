Swiss embassy pledges continuous support for Ghana's oil palm and cashew industry

Business News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Acting Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana, Anne Schick, has pledged the country’s continuous support to eradicate poverty and create jobs through the production of oil palm and cashew.



According to her the partnership with Ghana is to fuel the country’s desire to become self-sufficient in oil palm production.



Speaking to journalists at the close-out of the Sustainable West Africa Palm Oil programme (SWAPP II), she lauded the progress of Solidaridad in the development of a sustainable and competitive oil palm sector in Ghana.



“I appreciate the good work that has been done by Solidaridad with the cooperation. Through SWAPP II, the government and people of Switzerland are happy to have supported Ghana’s desire to become self-sufficient in palm oil production and related products.”



Anne Schick noted the Swiss Government would continue to support the palm oil sector under the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II (GPSCP II).



“We are looking for value chains where we can achieve our goals to contribute to poverty reduction here in Ghana. From the market analysis, it came out that cashew and palm nut will be the sector to be engaged.”



“Swiss is ready to stay engaged because SWAPP is part of our Ghana private sector competitiveness program and it’s quite clear that we remain committed to supporting the production of palm oil or cashew to create jobs and be sustainable.”



Solidaridad, has formally ended the second phase of its flagship oil palm programme, the Sustainable West Africa Palm Oil Programme (SWAPP II), with a close-out event in Accra.





The four-year programme, implemented between 2018 and 2022, sought to transform the West African palm oil sector into an inclusive and sustainable sector through micro, small and medium enterprises that provide large-scale yield intensification and farm rehabilitation services to oil palm farmers and efficient processing of fresh fruits bunches (FFB) in Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.



SSD/MA