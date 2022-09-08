Suzuki S-Presso cars passed safety test – Uber Ghana assures customers

Business News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Ride-Hailing Service provider Uber Ghana has debunked assertions that the Suzuki S Presso vehicles currently in their fleet of ride hailing cars are unsafe.



Uber Ghana had been under social media backlash after reports emerged that the Suzuki S Presso cars on the Ghanaians market failed international crash test standards and are zero rated by the New Car Assessment Programme (NCAAP).



But speaking to the media on Uber Ghana’s rollout if new mobility and safety features, Country Manager for Uber Ghana and Ivory Coast, Majorie Saint-Lot says the S Presso currently on the market are different from the vehicles from 2020 that failed the crash-test in the videos in circulation.



“I just want to clarify that the S Presso vehicles on our platform are from the year 2022 and have gone through a crash-test of July 29th 2022 from the Same Global NCAAP. They came out with a 3 star, so we are not speaking about the same vehicle” she said.



Uber has also announced its expansion into Tamale and Sunyani in Ghana, making Uber available in 6 cities in Ghana and 18 cities across West Africa.



To help reduce costs for riders and increase demand for drivers, Uber has announced the roll out of two new products, UberX Share in Ghana. The product allows riders to save up to 30% when matched with a co-rider heading in a similar direction.



Uber is launching Uber Comfort, a product designed to give riders more trip customisation options and an enhanced on-trip experience, while allowing drivers an additional income generating opportunity.



Marjorie Saint-Lot, Head of Ghana and Ivory Coast explains: “Ghana is a key market for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa. As we grow, we are committed to rolling out a suite of products that demonstrate our understanding of the local market. As we expand and launch new products, drivers will have access to more earning opportunities, and riders to reliable and convenient modes of transportation.”



Additionally Uber says based on research and findings that most riders seem to be unaware of the safety features available to them.



They are therefore launching Safety Check-up across SSA which will encourage riders to complete their safety profile by turning on and utilizing the available features such as Trusted Contacts, PIN verification and RideCheck.