Press Releases of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Surfline partners Prudential Life to provide Insurance cover for customers

Left to Right: Eric Forson,, Evelyn Tandoh, Frances Ofori and Tetteh Ayitevie.

Surfline Communications, Ghana’s leading 4G LTE internet service provider has partnered with Prudential Life Insurance Ghana (“Prudential”), a leading insurer in the country to provide an insurance package for employees of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana dubbed ‘Surf Insure’.



This first-of-its-kind partnership will extend life insurance cover to employees of SMEs who are Surfline subscribers signed onto Surf Insure. The subscribers will be entitled to a Hospital Cash Plan (HCP) benefit if hospitalized and Funeral Support in the event of death. Employees of SMEs and other institutions will be able to choose from varied data bundles on Surfline to enjoy these insurance benefits.



The Hospital Cash Plan (HCP) is a living benefit that provides financial support to an employee who suffers some form of income loss due to hospitalization whiles the Farewell Funeral Support compensates the family of the insured life with an agreed sum assured should the employee pass on.



Speaking on this partnership, Head of Commercial Business at Surfline, Mr. David Afugani, said “this partnership is aimed at giving our cherished customers more value for being on Surfline. We are always ready to partner like-minded organizations to delight our customers”.



Matt Lilley, CEO of Prudential Africa, said “Prudential has a long history of creating innovative ways to expand the landscape of how individuals can access insurance. Working with Surfline to provide insurance cover through their data bundles for the SME market presents a unique opportunity to serve a market that is often overlooked by traditional channels.”



Mr. Tetteh Ayitevie, The Chief Strategy Officer at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said, “We are excited to partner with Surfline to bring the benefits of life insurance to more Ghanaians. This partnership is iconic and will merge the convenience of fast internet with the comfort of taking care of the uncertainties that life may bring.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.