Support us to pass E-levy for development - Oda MP to NDC

Business News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Akim Oda Constituency, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah says the NDC MPs should support the NPP-Government pass the E-Levy even to promote development.



He said most of the times when they engaged the NDC’s on the E-Levy, they were reluctant to support them because they think the NPP-Government will make money and use it to develop the country.



“If the NDC is saying the E-Levy is not good, they should help us pass it, and let Ghanaians vote them in and let them come and use it to develop the country,” he said.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah added, ”It is left with three years, so they should help us pass it and let them come into power. Rather, they know that if we are able to pass it, Ghana will be a paradise.”



The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta stated that government has engaged the Telcos on the controversial E-Levy and the Telcos have agreed to cut down their percentage on transactions by 0.25%.



Despite the 0.25% cut by the Telcos, he said 1.75% remains the same, adding that a new Bill will be heading to Parliament when it resumes.



The Finance Minister was addressing the Press on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 after consultations with the Minority, Corporate Society Organisations and a number of institution.



When asked if the 1.50% is still okay to be maintained by parliament, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah said, “The 1.50 should be easy because it is going to go into infrastructure, roads and others.”



He added that, ”Look at how much money we spend on our car parts, shock absorbers and others, but someone can drive in abroad for a long time without changing shocks because the roads are good. We say we are spending much money to change shocks in our country, but what we are saying is that the E-levy will help us pay our road contractors so that they will fix our roads for us.”



As a strong campaigner of the E-levy, he called on all to support it to help the government get enough money to develop the country.



“Because I know the importance of the E-Levy, it will not worry me when it is passed. I am looking at what the tax is going to be used for, I do not see it as a tax, I see it as a contribution because the moment you see it as tax, you think it is punitive, let us call it contribution,” he said.