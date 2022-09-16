Support us to develop agri-business – ADB MD to GJA

Business News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development bank (ADB),Dr John Kofi Mensah, has called on the media to make the reportage of agri-business, which is the main vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a priority.



The ADB Managing Director, made the call, during a visit of the executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) led by its President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, to the bank’s headquarters on Thursday, 15 September 2022.



The Managing Director of the bank, indicated the need for the media to prioritise reports on agri-business, since it creates many job opportunities for the youth and constitutes a major sector of growth in the country.



He said: “We want you to support the ADB to develop in the area of agri-business because that is the main objective of the President.”



He stressed that: “the media remains a critical part of our democratic dispensation and for us in the corporate world”.



The Managing Director further assured the GJA of the bank’s support for its major activities, including the Journalists Support Fund, the GJA awards, building the capacity of Journalists, rebranding and refurbishment of the Press Centre.



“We want to assure you that as it was with the past executives, we are going to do same and even more; we know that with you we are going to go higher and higher”, the ADB Managing Director noted.



He further commended the media for its continued support for the bank over the past years.



“We thank you for helping ADB to deliver on its services.”



The ADB has partnered individual media houses and the GJA for the past nine years.



For his part, the GJA President highlighted the purpose of the visit to the ADB, to cooperate with key partner institutions across the country in order to explore opportunities for development for both the institutions and the association.



He thanked the ADB for its continued support for the association over the years.



He also assured the bank of the association’s support in promoting agri-business.



“We want to partner with you to ensure strong business environment”, he emphasised.