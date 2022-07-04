Support private sector with long-term credit access - Akufo-Addo to DBG

Business News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo launches Development Bank Ghana



DBG to lend to the private sector



Government committed to private sector growth – Akufo-Addo



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the newly established Development Bank Ghana to lend its full support to the private sector.



He believes the issue of access to long-term credit, in the private sector, can become a thing of the past through the bank which can propel the Ghanaian economy.



Speaking during an encounter at a roundtable meeting with chief executives of private enterprises on Monday, President Akufo-Addo said government remains committed to addressing issues within the private sector.



“The concept of the bank, which is now here, I believe will truly be catalytic for the growth of the private sector,” he said.



He added that DBG seeks to position the private sector to play an active role in mobilizing public and private sector resources to support critical economic sectors.



President Akufo-Addo formally launched the $750 million Development Bank of Ghana on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to help spearhead the vision of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’.



The move entails positioning the private sector to charge the lead in Ghana’s socio-economic transformation and create quality jobs for the youth.



The non-deposit-taking bank will help transform key sectors of the economy, over a period, by supporting all institutions that are essential for SME transformation.



MA/FNOQ