Support e-levy, other taxes in 2022 budget - Adu-Boahen to businesses

Business News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government has introduced a tax on all electronic transactions



Government to rake in money from e-levy



Money generated from e-levy will be used to support the youth



Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen, has urged businesses to support taxes introduced in the 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in parliament.



He entreated them to see the introduction of the new taxes as a way to share in the burden of government to develop the country.



According to Mr Adu-Boahen, the revenue generated from the e-levy would be used to support the youth, as well as, create job opportunities for them to end the rising unemployment issue in the country.



Speaking at the 10th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards in Accra, the minister of state at the finance ministry said, "We should all support tax measures contained in the 2022 budget such as the E-levy and see it as an opportunity to share burden and do our part for the country so that we can be proud of what we have created as a nation."



“We want to use the proceeds of this levy to support the youth; we have a young population that need jobs which are not available currently and so the funds to be collected is to address the huge problem of unemployment,” he added.







It would be recalled that on November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



Though this e-levy has received public backlash by some Ghanaians and members of the minority in parliament, others, on the other hand, [majority in parliament] are in favour of it.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta has said government has reduced the 1.75% e-levy to 1.5%.



The review of the tax is to lessen the burden of Ghanaians amidst the economic hardship.



