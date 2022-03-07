Support E-Levy, other initiatives to help economy to bounce back – N/R Minister

Business News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: GNA

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister Government is working assiduously for the economy to bounce back to provide services needed by the citizenry and meet statutory obligations to make life better for all.



He said the government’s achievements that stabilised the economy in 2017 and 2018 were unfortunately undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic.



He was speaking at the 65th Independence Day parade at the Jubilee Park in Tamale on Sunday.



It was on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better”.



The parade was made up of eight contingents from the various security services, 23 Primary, Junior High and Senior High Schools, school cadets and other voluntary organisations.



It was sponsored by Obarsi Pharmacy, Kinapharma Pharmacy, Ricky Pharmacy, Dokuloku Pharmacy, Superlite Pharmacy and Fan Milk Ghana Limited.



The parade, commanded by Squadron Leader Eugene Owusu Nyame from the Airforce Base Tamale, saw contingents neatly dressed as they marched and created a “Ghana at 65” art with their riffles.



Alhaji Saibu said the contribution of the citizenry was required to propel the agenda of bringing back the economy on track.



He called on the citizenry to bear and cooperate with government to implement necessary policies to collectively work together to challenge the status quo.



He said: “We must rally behind the government during this period and support such important initiatives like E-Levy to be able to generate our own resources internally and reduce the burden of relying on others."



He said government’s readiness to revive the economy with the collective efforts of citizens was the reason for the chosen theme for the 65th anniversary celebrations.