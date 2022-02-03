‘Support E-Levy as Ghana’s total independence depends on it’ – Ofori Atta

Business News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has called on the general public to support the controversial Electronic Levy as the it will reduce Ghana’s dependence on loans and grants.



As part of ways to revive the economy government introduced the Electronic-levy to undertake developmental projects.



Speaking at the Government Townhall meeting on the E-levy proposal in Takoradi on Wednesday 2nd February 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the total independence and ability to fund Ghana’s future depends on the e-levy.



Ofori Atta reiterated that the Akufo-Addo government is also passionate about building a strong entrepreneurial nation so that the dependence on government jobs is reduced.



“There is no way we can forget the Western Region in the Things we are doing. My people what we are saying is that let us support the E-levy because that is where the total independence and the ability to fund our future will occur.



"So at the center of it all, is how we build, you know a stronger nation in a way in which we can support our aspirations but then also have people who are entrepreneurs and are building factories, have jobs, employing people so that the dependence on government jobs is reduced,” Ofori-Atta told participants of E-levy Townhall meeting in Takoradi.



