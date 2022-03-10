Support Africa to embark on energy transition agenda – Opoku Prempeh to U.S

Business News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Ghana’s Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has called on the United States Department of Energy to support Africa agenda towards energy transition.



This comes after Dr. Opoku Prempeh met with the US Deputy Secretary for the Department of Energy, David M. Turk on the sidelines of CERAWeek which is taking place in Houston, Texas.



Their discussions revolved around Ghana and USA Government cooperation in navigating Energy Transition and creating pathways for mutual interest in the energy sector.



Dr. Prempeh assured David Turk of Ghana’s eagerness to meet energy transition goals with emphasis on gas and further used the opportunity to invite investors into Ghana’s nuclear energy sector.



“Even though the risk in investing in Africa is high, the gains and returns are much higher for any investor. Ghana provides a stable, peaceful and investor friendly country to guarantee the safety of your investments” Dr. Prempeh stressed.



Mr. David Turk on his part welcomed Dr. Opoku Prempeh and the Ghanaian delegation to the United States and expressed his country’s readiness to support the energy transition agenda.



In attendance at the meeting was the Director, Legal, Ms. Sarah Fafa Kpodo, Mr. Benjamin Asante, Director of Petroleum and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission Egbert Faibille Jnr