Supplier-buyer relationship, an essential for successful entrepreneurship – Gwyneth Gyimah Addo

Business News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Hair Senta, Gwyneth Gyimah Addo, says building and maintaining supplier-buyer relationships is one of the tricks to succeeding in entrepreneurship.



Speaking on the Y-Leaderboard Series with Rev. Erskine on YFM’s Myd-Morning Radio Show, she confessed that building relationships with suppliers is one thing that has helped her business over the years, stated that “young entrepreneurs should adopt this strategy”.



“What I can say has really helped me is the supplier-buyer relationship. If you don’t have that, it can be really difficult. As a business person, you don’t always have the funding or that full capital to invest, so that supplier-buyer relationship has been very helpful. We’re able to get some credit terms we work and then we pay,” she said.



According to the CEO of Hair Senta, starting a hair company was not an easy task, and she did fail along the line but her persistence is what yielded today’s success.



She recalled that when she started the business, she was already married, hence, her husband invested some money to help her kickstart it. “Eventually, I had people’s support here and there and of course, my husband also helped a bit, and then I started growing the business from scratch again and somehow, we were able to raise enough funding to start”.



Gwyneth again reiterated the importance of building supplier-buyer relationships and urged younger entrepreneurs to note that down as a tip for success.