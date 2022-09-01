You are here: HomeBusiness2022 09 01Article 1614719

Sunyani Technical University failed to provide receipts of goods, services worth GH¢22,289 - Report

The Sunyani Technical University has failed to provide official receipts and documents for payment vouchers for goods and services totalling GH¢22,289, the 2021 Auditor-General’s report has disclosed.

The Auditor-General has since asked the management of the school to provide relevant and appropriate official receipts and other relevant documents to substantiate the payments.

Failure of this recommendation will mean that the money would be recovered from payees or refunded by authorising and paying officers.

The audit also disclosed that the university failed to obtain land title registration certificates for three lands at various locations with a total estimated value of GH¢19,512,185.00.

The Auditor-General recommended that management take the necessary steps to secure the lands by obtaining the land title certificates.

The report stated that out of the uncovered staff advances of Ghc38,271.57, GHC27,271.57 was overdue and was brought forward from 2018.

It was recommended to management to ensure immediate recovery of tye over-aged advances and implement effective mechanisms to recover future staff advances in a timely manner.

