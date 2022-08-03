Sunyani Airport open to traffic on August 3

Business News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the newly rehabilitated Sunyani Airport on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.



Following temporal shutdowns, due to the extent of visible deterioration of the airfield, and renovation work missing several completion deadlines, the airport is expected to be opened to traffic after the commissioning by the president.



The transformation eases the stress of travelling to Sunyani via air while paving way for commercial flights to ply that route.



Some of the visible changes include an extension of the airport’s runway which was from 1280 meters to 1400 meters making it possible to accommodate medium-sized jet planes. This expands the capacity of the airport as it will enable local airline companies to operate their jet planes to the airport, a report by pulse.com.gh stated.



The renovated airport according to residents will make travelling to Accra and other major cities less stressful.



Meanwhile, Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, described the Sunyani Airport as a ‘fit for purpose’ facility following an inspection tour at the edifice in July.



Works on the rehabilitation of the Sunyani Airport Phase-1 project began in 2019. The facility was expected to have been completed by end of May 2021 to pave the way for safe landing and takeoff of aircraft.



However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, work on the facility was suspended until the country returned to normal life.



Government has noted that the airport, located in the middle belt of Ghana, has also seen the construction of an apron, construction of internal roads and renovation of the terminal building.



The progress of work to date is about 97 percent.



FNOQ/MA