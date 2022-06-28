Suggestions for an IMF program could be ‘suicidal’ – Prof. Lord Mensah

Business News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist, Professor Lord Mensah, has opined that suggestions for a return to the International Monetary Fund for a financial bailout may be far-fetched.



He believes that despite a drop in the projected revenue following the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy, it may be too early for Ghana to return to the IMF.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the associate professor at the University of Ghana Business School said, “I see it as suicidal to go to the IMF so quickly after implementing the E-Levy. Policy uncertainty in this period of our economic landscape is suicidal.”



He added that the landscape of the Ghanaian economy is not an isolated one but purely globally integrated.



“I think that we are getting it all wrong if we say that the E-Levy is not bringing in as much as was initially projected and thus we should resort to the IMF. Remember the Ghanaian economy is not an isolated economy…it is purely globally integrated and so if the globe is not doing well, obviously it has a tendency of building up into our economy. So, let us wait and see how things go, as we move on ahead of time,” he explained.



Meanwhile, leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has revealed government has so far accrued GH¢60 million from the E-Levy, far below the projected GH¢60 million from the tax measure.



Although the government is hinged on implementing homegrown solutions to address the economic difficulties in the country, there are renewed concerns that the current measures adopted are not yielding the required results.



The government, on its part, has on numerous occasions insisted that it will not return to the International Monetary Fund for an economic bailout.



But that stance could soon change as Cabinet is expected to be formally briefed later this week over the possibility of Ghana going to the IMF for a program.



