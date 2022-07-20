Sudan dye: Get certificate from us before you export palm oil – FDA to exporters

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has notified the Ghanaian export community of new conditions for export of palm oil to Europe effective, July 1, 2022.



According to the FDA, all consignments of palm oil exports from Ghana to the European Union (EU) shall be accompanied by an official certificate from the Authority, attesting to the absence of Sudan dyes.



“All consignments of palm oil exports from Ghana that are not accompanied by official certificates from the FDA will be rejected on arrival in the EU based on documentation control,” a statement from the Authority said.



This the regulatory body said has been necessitated by the persistent high rate of non-compliance established by European Union (EU) Member States for palm oil exports from Ghana.



Consequently, the special conditions in addition to the increased level of official controls have been enforced by the European Commission Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety.



The statement noted that all exporters of palm oil in their own interest should endeavour to acquire the FDA certificate of analysis to accompany each consignment that is exported, which will also undergo physical checks upon arrival.



The FDA noted that it will work closely with Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority to enforce strictly all requirements for the export of palm oil and all other FDA regulated products.