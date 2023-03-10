Success of SDGs depends on women empowerment – GEA boss

Business News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)–2030 rests largely on the attention policy-makers pay to women empowerment, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Kosi Yankey Ayeh, has said.



Against this backdrop, Mrs. Yankey Ayeh called for strategic measures to promote inclusive societies and the building of effective, accountable and comprehensive institutions at all levels.



She said this at an event in Accra to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) and launch the GEA Business Integrity Project – a collaboration between GEA and the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and funded by the Alliance for Integrity and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (GIZ), Germany.



Touching on the theme for this year’s IWD Celebration, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, which aligns with the objectives of the GEA Business Integrity Project, Mrs. Yankey Ayeh said the project seeks to adopt a multi-sectoral strategy to establish the foundation of a successful anti-corruption and compliance programme into the operations of MSMEs, particularly those owned, headed or managed by women.



And to achieve this, she said GEA and its partners will leverage on digitalisation to ensure access to technology for women in business, and promote anti-corruption activities for a more inclusive, transparent and sustainable business ecosystem through the creation of a faceless system that helps to reduce discretionary powers, eliminate biases, increase transparency as well as deepen institutional accountability. “This is how we can create a world with equal opportunities, where no one is left behind.”



“Thus, the Business Integrity Project will be used as a tool to aggressively break stereotypes of gender biases at the workplace and in the community. This will ensure that women-owned/led businesses can take a seat at the table, stand up for their rights and push for things to be done right, thereby bridging the gap between women and men, and empowering women to be successful in the world of business,” Mrs. Yankey Ayeh added.



On her part, Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Executive Director of GII, said the country needs to continue to work diligently toward a society where women are truly equal in all spheres and endeavours of life.



“Most importantly, there is a need to address all forms of bias in all sectors of the economy to ensure that women are able to reach their fullest potential,” she said.