Subscribers cry over barred calls, network services despite completion of SIM registration

Business News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some MTN subscribers have stated that their access to network services has been blocked despite completing the SIM registration process.



The subscribers thronged various branches of MTN to ensure their SIM cards are registered as the National Communications Authority has begun the rollout of punitive measures against subscribers who are yet to complete their SIM registration.



On Friday, September 9, 2022, when GhanaWeb visited the Akweteyman and Kwame Nkrumah Circle branches of MTN where hordes of customers had massed up, some of these customers expressed displeasure about suffering the punitive measures despite successfully registering their SIM Cards.



According to some of the frustrated customers who spoke to GhanaWeb, they started experiencing a cut in mobile services such as outgoing and incoming calls.



This the customers said is having significant effects on their personal and working lives.



“I have had to leave my work just because of this. We are wasting productive hours for something that is due to no fault of ours,” a customer at the Akweteyman MTN office said.



Meanwhile, visiting the Kwame Nkrumah Circle branch of another service provider, Vodafone, there was relative calm with a little number of customers present for their SIM registration.



Some of these customers included those who had suffered punitive actions for not registering their SIM cards.



In the case of Vodafone customers, there were no incidents of registered users suffering punitive measures.



The NCA had announced in a press release dated September 2, 2022, that some punitive measures had been discussed in a meeting and will be rolled out from September 5, 2022.



Per this announcement, all unregistered SIM cards will be barred from receiving certain services, including all outgoing voice calls and data services.



Following the commencement of this action, many Ghanaians who subscribe to MTN services claim to have equally been affected despite having registered their SIM Cards.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a Facebook post has stated that there will not be an extension to the September 30, 2022 deadline for the registration of SIM cards.



“I informed the media during my most recent meeting that the SIM registration exercise would not be extended past September 30. After evaluation at the end of August, it has been determined that starting the disciplinary steps outlined in the NCA press release is prudent.



Additionally, any SIM that has not yet been completely registered will be unable to use voice and Internet services. Afterward, using unregistered SIMs will be more expensive. At a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed. If you suffer that fate as a result of your own inaction, kindly do not blame your service provider. To be forewarned is to be forearmed,” the minister said.



SSD/MA



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below: