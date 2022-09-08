Subscribers cry over barred calls after failure to register SIM cards

Business News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Subscribers of mobile services who are yet to register their SIM cards have lamented the punitive measures rolled out by the National Communication Authority (NCA).



The National Communications Authority stated that among some sanctions to be meted out to persons who have not registered their SIM cards, is the barring of all outgoing call and data services on a 2-day weekly rotational basis.



The seemingly worried subscribers shared varied sentiments when they spoke to GhanaWeb’s reporter on September 8, 2022.



“I was just trying to make a very important call and I tried several times but it was not going through until a colleague told me my calls could have been barred because I have not registered my SIM card,” John Aboagye a bookshop owner told GhanaWeb.



A fruit seller at Dzorwulu, Grace Appiah told GhanaWeb "I don’t have a Ghana Card so how do I register my SIM card even if I wanted to and now I can’t make calls because of that? I think it’s not fair.”



However, the National Communications Authority (NCA) according to citinewsroom.com reports stated that the sanctions are a way to tell how serious the Authority is about the registration exercise.



The Director for Consumer and Corporate Affairs at the NCA, Kwame Gyan, urged subscribers to “learn” from the current sanctions to register their SIM cards.



“Hopefully, people will realize that we mean business because now if we are blocking people for not registering when we tell you that we are going to take you off the network from October 1, you should know that can happen and indeed, it will happen,” he said.



“There are people who were in the queue when the minister announced that we have two months to register. They left the queues and went home. They have not returned to register,” he added.





