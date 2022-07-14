Suame Magazine artisans demonstrate over poor roads

Business News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Artisans at Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region blocked the Suame highway to demonstrate against deplorable roads in the municipality on Thursday, July 14, 2022.



The blockage caused vehicular traffic on the road as commuters waited for hours before the police deployed to the scene cleared it for free flow of traffic.



The aggrieved industrial workers said although there were some potholes on the road, it was not all that deteriorated but the contractor graded and left it.



Some of the angry artisans who spoke to Class news’ Elisha Adarkwah said they can no longer bear with the dust that emanates from the road since it has been causing health implications.



They said life was claimed on the road two days ago through a car crash due to the deteriorated and dusty nature of the road.



They expressed disappointment in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Member of Parliament for the area, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for failing to ensure that the contractor fixes the road.



The aggrieved artisans have, therefore, given the government a two-day ultimatum to ensure the road is fixed else they will block it again and prevent it from being used.