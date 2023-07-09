Students we supply food for don’t know politics – Food suppliers to Bryan Acheampong

Business News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) led by their Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson visited the premises of the Buffer Stock Company where the suppliers have been keeping wake for the past four days.



This follows summoning of Ministers of Agric, Education and Finance by the Speaker of Parliament over the development.



However, the Food Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Bryan Acheampong in his media engagement indicated that he suspects the move by the NDC MPs was politically motivated since he has already visited the suppliers and they have moved from the premises.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the Spokesperson for the Food Suppliers Association, Kweku Amedume stated that the government knows what to do therefore they should stop politicizing their demand and heed to their promise.



“Well, has he told you the nature of the political motivation and what is the political game in paying people who have supplied you food for years and you’ve not paid. There is nothing like a political game in this matter. In fact the suppliers, most of them are NPP, there are only a few who are NDC.



“The people who are benefiting from the supply cannot be NPP or NDC, the students’ children have nothing to do with NDC or NPP. It is time for us to know how to face issues and deal with issues. When it comes to politics you do politics, this has nothing to do with politics,” Mr. Amedume stated.



He continued: “They have not denied the fact that they are owing us money, they have not denied the fact that they have failed us on many occasions. They have given us failed promises over the years they have not denied any of those so how does politics come in this way.”



The spokesperson however added that they have called off the picketing because the government has promised once again to get them their money on July 17, 2023.