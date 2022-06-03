Structure of Ghana’s economy same as when I was a student of economics – Dr Yamson

Business News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s economic structure has seen little or no tangible improvement since independence due to heavy reliance on colonial structures by successive governments.



According to him, the old structures have become almost redundant and need to be revised to suit current trends and happenings.



“We still have an economy which is the same as when I was a student of economics. The structure hasn’t changed. And why? How many years after independence? We have had all the opportunities to restructure the economy."



“And one thing that really shocked me recently was when I read that in 2021 Ghana produced 888,000 tonnes of cocoa and Cote D’Ivoire produced 2million tonnes. And yet just between the Kufuor administration and Atta-Mills administration, we had crossed a million tonnes, so what happened? Why are we now going backwards?”



Dr. Yamson bemoaned the country’s over-dependence on oil resources.



According to him, developed countries have hinted at their move away from fossil fuel to renewable energy in the next few years, noting that Ghana may suffer losses after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over and prices of oil roll back.



“I think we have been saved to some extent because global commodity prices have shot up. Oil price, this morning 230 dollars per barrel of Brent crude oil. So that will tell you that Ghana has, you know, our trade balance has improved dramatically."



“But for me, it’s just deceiving ourselves that our trade balance has improved. It has improved because there’s a crisis in the world that has pushed world market prices to 230, so if we’re producing oil but we’re a net importer we’ll pay the price. So, the first point is that we haven’t been serious about changing the structure of our economy.”



He added that “Today people come here and if you look at the source of foreign exchange revenue, the oil money is simple. Everybody knows once you get there, you’ll make money. But if we should think deeply, oil is a sunset industry. Very soon all these fossil fuel products where will they be?



“The Europeans, the Americans, they’re all saying by 2030 they’re not going to produce oil. So, if you are putting your faith in an industry that is disappearing and we’re so happy doing that, and we’re happy because we have improved our trade balance because oil prices have gone up tomorrow if oil prices crash to 40 dollars where will we be?”



Speaking further he lamented the inability of successive governments to invest in developing Ghana’s manufacturing sector.



“I think the second thing we have done very badly is that we have not developed our manufacturing sector. Our manufacturing sector, I mean, if I take the big companies, in the last ten years which major factory have we established in the country? Very few. The Unilever, the Nestle, they all established in the 60s, the 70s, and the 80s.”