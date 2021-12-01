Strive to meet global standards - AGI to small businesses

Business News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Small business owners urged to implore best practices



AGI organizes the 10th awards ceremony



SME’s advised to leverage the African free trade area



The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has charged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to adopt good business practices from their inception.



According to AGI, this will enable such businesses to grow into formidable institutions in the future and prevent them from a possible collapse within a short period. This will also help assure them of growth and stability going forward.



In her remarks, Chairperson of the AGI Awards Planning Committee and the CEO of Sleek Garments Export Ltd & ASICT, Nora Bannerman-Abbott, noted the need for local businesses to strive to meet global standards.



The awards ceremony, which was organized by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in partnership with the Ghana Standards Authority under the theme: “Repositioning the Local Industry to Leverage AfCFTA”, saw about 32 major, sector, regional and honorary awards being given out to a number of companies.





“Our theme for this year was carefully chosen so that we do avert our minds to the fact that there is still a lot to be done in order to reap the benefits of the AfCFTA. Good business practices constituted a major evaluation criterion for the AGI awards. But often, small businesses disregard this with the hope of adopting good business practices once they become mature. May I seize this opportunity to remind our SMEs of the need to adopt good business practices from scratch” she said.



The remarks were shared at the 10th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards 2021 held over the weekend.