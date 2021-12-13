Strengthen judiciary to address maritime issues adequately - Chief Justice

Business News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Ghana's commercial maritime activities are critical to economic growth



Volumes of cargo passing through Ghana's port increased to 20 million tons in 2019



Nine piracy incidents recorded in Ghana's territorial waters since 2020



Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has called for the strengthening of Ghana's judicial system so that it can adequately handle maritime matters that came before it.



He said that the nation’s commercial maritime activities were critical to economic growth and therefore was imperative for the judiciary to be equipped enough to well deal with crimes that occur on Ghana’s territorial waters.



According to him, it is crucial for Justices of the Superior Courts to be abreast of maritime laws in order to effectively handle cases relating to shipping, piracy and allied matters.



Speaking at the opening of the 13th Maritime Law Seminar for Superior Court Justices, the CJ said with pirate attacks being recorded in Ghana’s territorial waters in the Gulf of Guinea, issues of arrests of ships, judicial sale and distribution of proceeds would arise in adjudication.



Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said Ghana had since last year recorded nine cases in its territorial waters out of which six incidents took place last year.



He added that three occurrences took place between January and June this year while the attacks were mainly on ships transporting bulk petroleum, its products and ships carrying exotic goods.



“Therefore, my lords and lady justices would have to be well equipped to deal with them in a manner that would stimulate economic growth,” he said.



He acknowledged the recent call by President Nana Akufo-Addo for concerted efforts between West African leaders to deal with the growing threats as they can affect maritime trade.



Justice Yeboah said the shipping industry required all the attention it could get because it was the most efficient and cost-effective method of international transportation and trade.



He commended stakeholders in the industry for ensuring that more than 80 percent of global trade was kept resolute despite the disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The volumes of cargo passing through Ghana’s ports have increased from the 15 million tons recorded in 2014 to about 20 million tons in 2019.