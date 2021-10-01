Stop the tension; task force resolving impasse – Trade Ministry to GUTA, NUTAG

Business News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has asked the leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association(GUTA) and the Nigeria Union of Traders Association, Ghana (NUTAG) to refrain from further Press Releases, the closure of shops, and any other actions in respect of the feud between the two parties.



The parties have been admonished to adhere to this directive until the convening of the next meeting of a Joint Taskforce co-chaired by a senior representative of the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) and a representative of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.



This comes after the meeting of the Joint Taskforce held on three consecutive times failed to bring finality to the matter.



“The Joint Taskforce co-chaired by a senior representative of the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) and a representative of Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, met on three occasions, first on 10th August 2021, second on 13th August 2021 and subsequently on 315t August 2021.



The deliberations in these meetings were inconclusive which has resulted in public comments from both GUTA and NUTAG on disagreements between the two parties in the implementation of the agreed framework of engagement for the participation of Nigerian nationals in retail trade in Ghana.



“In this regard, another meeting of the Joint Implementation Taskforce has been scheduled for Tuesday, 5th October 2021 to resolve the impasse.”



A statement issued by the Ministry of Trade and Industry has thus asked the leadership of both GUTA and NUTAG to rein in their members until the next meeting is held to resolve the impasse.