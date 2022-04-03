'Stop tax exemptions, block corruption loopholes' - Dumelo suggests instead of E-Levy

Business News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

E-Levy bill passed



E-Levy to widen tax net



E-Levy to defeat cashless economy



Entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has taken a swipe at government for its position on implementing the E-Levy despite resistance from several Ghanaians.



The 1.5% levy will be charged on electronic transfers above GH¢100 and also a move by government to widen the tax net of the country and generate more revenue.



After several series of brawls in parliament, the bill has been passed and is expected to be implemented in May.



John Dumelo who contested under the NDC's ticket in the 2020 elections for the seat of Member of Parliament in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has added to the call for the levy to be abandoned.



According to him, the levy will erode Ghana's gains of moving to become a cashless economy.



"E-Levy is about to defeat the purpose of a cashless economy. Panic withdrawals will soon happen and people will find legally smart ways to avoid the system."



He suggests that government deals with corruption and stop tax exemptions to generate revenue.



"There are better ways to raise revenue. Stop tax Exemptions, Block corruption loopholes!!!"



E-Levy is about to defeat the purpose of a cashless economy. Panic withdrawals will soon happen and people will find legally smart ways to avoid the system. There are better ways to raise revenue. Stop tax Exemptions, Block corruption loopholes!!! — MrDumelo (@johndumelo) April 3, 2022

