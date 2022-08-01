Stop relying on NPA for fuel reduction - Ibrahim Tasunti

Business News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Head of Economic Regulation of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Abass Ibrahim Tasunti has charged Ghanaians, especially consumers to stop relying on authority for fuel reduction since it does not control that.



“It is not for the National Petroleum Authority to determine when the prices of fuel come down but the prices are influenced by the exchange rate and world market” he disclosed.



Giving a presentation on the Pricing of Petroleum Product in Ghana during a day’s capacity-building training for Journalists in Central Region, Mr. Ibrahim Tasunti mentioned factors that keep the prices of fuel going up and down at any point in time are the world market price and exchange rate.



“As I speak now NPA has observed that the world market price has been falling and because the world market has been falling we are observing the price on the world market” he explained



He indicated that the NPA is a statutory agency regulating, overseeing and monitoring the Petroleum downstream industry in Ghana to ensure efficiency and growth.



In the line with this, National Petroleum Authority has a team that goes round to do inspections and monitoring of fuel quality and whenever they find out that any company or any fuel outlet selling substance products they lock them up.



Abbas Ibrahim Tasunti stated that NPA monitoring activities help them to identify some of these companies and called on the general public especially consumers to be bold and report issues of fuel adulteration within 48hours for swift investigation and redress.



On his part, the Head of Quality and Control at NPA, Saeed Ubeidalah Kutia revealed that there are over 4,000 fuel stations in Ghana and assured that National Petroleum Authority would continue to put in quality control measures along the value-chain to guarantee the integrity of petroleum product in the country.