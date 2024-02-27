Stop needless tours and get to work – Avedzi to finance minister Amin Adams

Business News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Chairman for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi has charged newly appointed finance minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams to immediately abandon his tour across the country and get to work.



Dr. Adams since taking over from Ken Ofori-Atta as minister has been touring the country. Dr. Adams has paid courtesy calls on the Asantehene, the Okyenhene, Yaa Naa among other prominent royals.



Speaking to Starr News‘ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, Mr. Avedzi questioned the importance of such a move asking “Finance Minister touring the country for what… he should come back quickly and sit in the office and do his job,’’ he said.



According to the Ketu North MP, the minister should rather get to work given the crisis Ghana’s economy finds itself in.



By way of advice to the new appointees, Mr. Avedzi urged them to focus on completing existing projects started by their predecessors rather than starting new projects.



‘’I think the new ministers should concentrate on the existing projects that are being run and complete them… they should not think about coming up with new projects, it won’t help them," he submitted.



Touching on the promise of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mahamudu Bawumia, to cut off some taxes if elected, Mr Avedzi said the vice president should start cutting down on the taxes now instead of waiting to do so when elected president.