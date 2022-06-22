Stop blaming Agric Minister for shortage of fertilizer - Ahmed Osman

Business News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: GNA

Alhaji Ahmed Osman, Community Head of the Fulani Tribe in the Ashanti Region, has jumped to the defence of the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto over the shortage of fertilizers in the country.



He said it was unfair for anybody to accuse the Minister of the acute shortage of fertilizers when everybody knew it was a global phenomenon emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, Alhaji Osman who is also a Committee Member of the Ghana Cattle Ranching Association, said attempts to tarnish the hard-won reputation of the Minister would not wash as his achievements in the sector were enormous.



“All these are machinations aimed at diverting attention from the good works of the Minister who has distinguished himself creditably since he was appointed to head the Ministry,” he said.



He mentioned several interventions spearheaded by Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto which had transformed the agricultural sector and urged Ghanaians to appreciate the benefits that the country was reaping under the leadership of the Minister rather than wrongly accusing him of something beyond his control.



According to the Chief, Dr. Akoto had succeeded in modernising agriculture in the country through research and technology, effective extension services as well as other supporting services to farmers, processors, and traders in the value chain for improved livelihood.



He said the Minister’s vision was promoting sustainable agriculture which was thriving on agribusiness with the potential of transforming the economy in the long term.



Alhaji Osman was convinced that the Minister had done enough to merit applause from Ghanaians rather than the barrage of criticism over lack of adequate fertilizers for farmers.



“This is a man who has ensured food security, created employment opportunities, and also reduced poverty in the sector, but instead of appreciating his efforts we are rather attacking him,” he noted.



As the Chairman of Agriculture Ministers in the ECOWAS Sub-Region, Dr. Akoto would have facilitated the importation of the commodity into the country if it were available on the world market.



He therefore called on discerning Ghanaians to support the Minster as he put measures in place to address the challenge.