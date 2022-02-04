Step up revenue mobilisation efforts - Minister tasks Assemblies

Business News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has asked heads of departments, especially those at the Assemblies, to help devise ways of improving revenue mobilisation to propel development.



He said revenue mobilisation in most of the districts and municipalities in the region was poor and required support from everyone to improve the situation.



Dr Bin Salih made the appeal during a meeting with heads of departments in Tumu in the Sissalla East Municipality as part of his regional tour to interact with the people.



The tour was also to enable the Minister to have first-hand information about the government's ongoing projects and to listen to concerns of the Assembly and constituents for redress.



He said Internally Generated Funds (IGF) were used to undertake the needed infrastructure development in the Districts while waiting for the government's continuous support for development.



Dr Bin Salih, therefore, advised saboteurs in society who engage in smear campaigns, discouraging people not to pay their levies and taxes to stop it and rather join in the drive to increase revenue mobilisation.



"Some of you go out to tell people not to pay levies, you are not patriotic if you do that," he said.



He said Ghanaians needed to honour their tax obligations for development.



Earlier, the regional minister interacted with the Tumu traditional council and inspected ongoing projects at the Tumu midwifery training college and also addressed the staff.



He is expected to visit all the 11 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper West region.