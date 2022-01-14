Step-by-step process to pay your taxes online

Business News of Friday, 14 January 2022

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced that it would no longer accept cash or cheque payments at their various branches effective July 1, 2021.



As part of efforts to boost revenue generation, the Akufo-Addo administration in 2020 launched the Ghana.Gov portal designed to cater for all government payment and information.



To shed some light on how these government-related payments could be made, GhanaWeb, in this article, provides you steps that assist one to pay their taxes online as illustrated by wopedigital.com



1. Visit the ghana.gov.gh website



Click on the Sign-Up button in the top right corner of the screen which will redirect you to the sigh up page.



Sign up with the following details:



First Name

Other Names (if any)

Last Name

Phone Number

Email Address

Password



Check the small checkbox to agree to the Terms and Conditions. Click on Continue.



2. A verification code will be sent to the phone number you specified. All you have to do is enter that into the next screen you are presented with and click Continue.



Sign up page for Ghana.GOV



Once your verification is complete, you can now log into the Ghana.GOV website for the first time. Click on Login at the top right corner and you’ll be able to log in with either your email address/phone number and password.



3. Login with email address on Ghana.GOV



You will be redirected to an empty dashboard once you log in.

Your dashboard is your starting point on Ghana.GOV



4. Now to pay your taxes on Ghana.GOV, you have to be logged in and click on the Find a Service link in the navigation menu from wherever you are.



5.Clicking on the Find a Service link will show the Search Directory where you can search for GRA.



Search for GRA in the Services Directory on Ghana.GOV



Alternatively, you can click on the Business tab and scroll down to find the Money and Finance option.

This will also display the Ghana Revenue Authority which is what we’re looking for.



6. The GRA portal will display the following



Pay direct taxes

Pay indirect taxes

File your taxes

Pay customs duty

Pay vehicle income tax



Some of the most common taxes paid by all businesses in Ghana include PAYE (Pay as You Earn), CIT (Corporate Income Tax), WHT (Withholding Tax). etc. To pay any of those, you’ll want to click on Pay Direct Taxes.



7. A form will be presented to you to start the payment process



Tax type

TIN/Ghana Card Number

Period



8. You’ll then be redirected to the Application Details page. If the page shows the name of your business correctly (as it automatically pulled it from their database when you entered your business’ TIN), then you can proceed to enter the amount you are paying for that particular tax or invoice.