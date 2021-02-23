Press Releases of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Wunpini Mohammed

Statement in solidarity with LGBT+ Ghanaians by a collective of Ghanaian feminists

Wunpini Mohammed is a feminist and one of the persons who signed this release

We are Ghanaian feminists writing in solidarity with LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere. We write to show the community that you are not alone.



Further, we hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector.



The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed.



We reject the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.



The backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda.



Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives.



As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.



As feminists, we believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups--including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocs, amongst others--oppressed and constantly policed.



We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.



Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse. What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities.



We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana. And we call on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.



For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at adjepoaa@ucmail.uc.edu. You may add your name to the letter here.



Signed,



1.Anima Adjepong, PhD, USA

2.Nana Yaa Agyepong, Ghana

3.Shakia Asamoah, USA

4.Akua Gyamerah, DrPh, USA

5.M. A. Marfo, Young Feminists Collective, Ghana

6.Wunpini Mohammed, PhD, USA

7.Rita Nketiah, PhD, Canada

8.Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Ghana

9.Abena Benewaa Fosu, Ghana

10.Malaika Aryee-Boi, Ghana

11.Shelia Adufutse, Ghana

12.Abena Awuku, Netherlands

13.Raphaela M.A. Rockson, Ghana

14.Fatima B. Derby, Ghana

15.Godfried Asante, PhD, San Diego State University, USA

16.Akosua Hanson, Ghana

17.Abena Darko, Ghana

18.Joseph Ewoodzie, PhD, Davidson College, USA

19.Amma Dodi, USA

20.Johlyn Fallah, UK

21.Sylvia Bawa, PhD, York University, Canada

22.Nobiana Dodi, USA

23.Adwoa Asante, Ghanafeminism.com USA

24.Makafui Ahorney, Ghana

25.Sayidatu Mariam Ibrahim, University of Ghana, Ghana

26.Ama Amponsah, Canada

27.Elvina Quaison, Ghana

28.Christine Hanson, SOH, Ghana

29.Kafui Offori, Ghana

30.Portia Asantewaa Duah, Feminist, Ghana

31.Ria Boss, Ghana

32.Adoley Pappoe, Israel

33.Adaeze Williams, Nigeria

34.Salma Shanni, Ghana

35.Tracy N. K. Owoo, Ghana

36..Debbie Frempong, USA

37..Emma Dodi, USA

38.Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana

39.Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Canada

40.Portia Asantewaa Duah, Videographer, Ghana

41.Ismael Montana, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA

42.Shone Edem, Key Watch Ghana, Ghana

43.Wisdom, Solace Initiative , Ghana

44.Alliance for Equality and Diversity (AfED), Ghana

45.Kwame Edwin Out, PhD, University of Virginia, USA

46.Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, FOKN Bois / Wanlov the Kubolor, Ghana

47.Rose Afriyie, USA

48.Yasmin Fuseini-Codjoe, USA

49.Ewurabena S. Hutchful, USA

50.Jeanne Barbara Debre, Ghana

51.Selasie Dotse, USA

52.Nana Yankah, Esq., Shia Travel Group, LLC, USA

53.Akua Agyen, USA

54.Amma Gyamfowa, Canada

55.Keya Prempeh, Canada

56.Phillip Adu, Canada

57.Chris Akyah, USA

58.Olivet Aggrey-Fynn Makiava , USA

59.Madonna Kendona, Accra, Ghana

60.Kofi Ofosu, PHD, University of Texas at Austin, USA

61.Elfreda Tetteh, Germany

62.Betty Esi Awuku, The Netherlands

63.Malaka Grant, South Africa

64.Serena Dankwa, University of Bern, Switzerland

65.Yvette Tetteh, Pure and Just Company, Ghana

66.Jessica Longdon, United Kingdom

67.Ayesha Harruna Attah, Senegal

68.Dshamilja Adeifio, University of Teacher Training, Switzerland

70.Sefakor Agbesi, Germany

71.Nnenna Onuoha, Germany

72.Kuukuwa Manful, U.K.

73.Panji Anoff, Pidgen Music, Ghana

74.Selinam Setranah, Ghana

75.Naa Oyo S. Quartey Papafio, Switzerland

76.Anita Enyonam Kwaku (Naa Busuafi), Afed, Ghana

77.Gabriella Rockson, Ghana

78.Hauwa Uthman, Ghana

79.Sel Kofiga, The Slum Studio, Ghana

80.Daniela Gyeabour, Canada

81.Germaine Bombande, Ghana

82.Esinam Agbeyaka, Canada

83.Nana Akua Amoafoa Mensah , Ghana

84.Owiredua Akrofi, UK

85.Nana Aba Armoo-Daniels, USA

86.Dorcas Amoah, Brooklyn, NY

88.Dorothy L. Hammond, University of Ghana, Ghana

89.Kinna Likimani, Ghana

90.Tawakalitu Braimah, Women in AI, France

91.Nii Kotei Nikoi, PhD, USA

92.Aseye Afi-Djangmah, Ghana

93.Naa Korkoi, Ghana

94.Afia Kwakyewaa Owusu-Nyantakyi, Ghana

95.Fouzia Alhassan, Ghana

96.Justice Okai-Allotey, Humanist Association of Ghana, Ghana

97.Caren Akoto-Adade, Ghana

98.Angela Otoo, Drama Queens, Ghana

99.Jacob Alhassan, Canada

100.Prof. Senam Okudzeto, Director Art in Social Structures, Switzerland

101.Franka Hagan, Ghana

102.Teki Martei, Ghana