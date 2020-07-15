Press Releases of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Herbalife Nutrition

Starting the day: Herbalife Nutrition advices on 3 morning habits

Morning Habits

The way we start our day tends to influence the way it turns out. Many of us now may have more time in the mornings and can create a routine that can help to keep us healthier and happier. Wake up on the right side of your bed with some of these simple tips!



Fuel for the Day



As most of us know, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Our bodies need to be properly fuelled to get our day started on the right foot. A breakfast that’s nutrient-dense, high in protein and complex carbohydrates effectively replenish nutrients our body needs after the night fast.



Think grains, fruits, vegetables, eggs, Greek yogurt. If you’re not a traditional breakfast person, you can still get your protein and essential vitamins and minerals in a delicious shake.



H2O is the Way to Go



You know about the importance of water and keeping the body hydrated. When you wake up, your body may need to replenish water it used when sleeping and adding water to your morning meal helps you to keep your water intake on a proper level.



When you’re dehydrated, you simply don’t feel your best. To get creative with your water intake, try flavoured water for that extra burst in the morning.



Exercise in the AM



Morning is a great time to get the exercise you need to stay healthy. Set aside some time for a brisk morning walk, a quick 10-minute workout, or even a few laps around your neighbourhood on your bicycle.



There’s nothing like that post-workout mood improvement and glow to give you a more youthful, radiant appearance to start off your day.



So, make it a practice not to hit the snooze button. Put your alarm clock across the room so you have to get out of bed to shut it off. Sounds like torture, doesn’t it? But once you come to appreciate the benefit, you’ll be glad you did.



Start every day off by following these morning habits and you’ll start to love the morning. Taking care of your body and your skin is important. Remember, the healthiest body and the healthiest skin, are always the most beautiful.



Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier.



The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent members in more than 90 countries.



Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife programmes to help bring good nutrition.

