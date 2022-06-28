Start something before retirement - Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyeremanten says a work position cannot be bequeathed to family or children as a legacy and for that matter urged workers to develop an entrepreneurial mindset before retirement.



"At least make an effort to do something on your own. The truth of the matter is that all of us will be working for other people all our lives, working for government and thinking that that's the end of the world" he said.



While bearing in mind that the task of succeeding at entrepreneurship would be herculean, he said government was providing an institutional support mechanism through the establishment of the Business Resource Centres (BRC) accross the country.



Mr Kyerematen also called on the Ministry of Finance to collaborate with the Bank of Ghana to provide a loan guarantee scheme that will provide liquidity for banks to support Micro Small Medium Enterprise (MSME).



"So we all know that the lifeblood of every business is money. So again, I'm going to use this platform yes I'm part of government. But I'm making an appeal to government to myself and to my financial finance working together" he added.



The minister made the remarks when he launched the nationwide BRC which is a one-stop enterprise support centre at district level designed to provide Business Development Services (BDS) to new and existing entrepreneurs and enterprises.



The centres which also serve as finance and investment facilitation hub and information repository was established by the Ministry of Trade and Industry under the Rural Enterprise Programme with funding from the African Development Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).