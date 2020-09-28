Press Releases of Monday, 28 September 2020

Stars from All Nations take Student Entrepreneurship Week global

Stars from All Nations

After the tremendous success of the inaugural Pan-African edition of ?Student

Entrepreneurship Week?, Stars From All Nations (SFAN) is taking the youth entrepreneurship initiative global with an online edition set for September 28-29.



SFAN created Student Entrepreneurship Week to put young people at the center stage of finding solutions to the world's major issues. With support from the British Council Ghana, the SFAN team launched the EPIC event with an inaugural Ghana edition in 2018.



In 2019, they took the excitement to the rest of the continent with the first-ever Pan-Africa Student Entrepreneurship Week, which was featured in Forbes and hosted by Ecobank Ghana Ltd.



This year, SFAN has rolled out a smart program to use Studen Entrepreneurship Week as a platform to give young people hope for the future in light of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the theme of #SEWGlobal set as “?Social Entrepreneurship A Tool for Addressing Global Challenges of The Decade?,” SFAN is planning to assemble a critical mass of thinkers and innovators to push new policy agendas and inspire a fresh problem-solving mindset in attendees.



Says Tom-Chris Emewulu, SFAN Founder and President:“What we’re doing with this event is to establish the platform that young people around the world can stand on to build their dream businesses and create sources of livelihood for other youth in their communities.”



Student Entrepreneurship Week will also feature the prestigious Student Entrepreneur of The Year Award, which recognizes student entrepreneurs pushing boundaries in their communities. This award is supported by Bridgeforbillions.



Event registration is free. To register or nominate someone for the award, visit www.studententrepreneurshipweek.com?. For more information, contact SFAN via email to partnerships(at)sfanonline.org.

